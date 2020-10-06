56 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday; One Additional Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 56 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,246.

A 24th death was also announced — a female in her 70s from the Whitemud district in Prairie Mountain Health region. This was a previously announced case linked to an outbreak in a communal living community.

Health officials say there are 781 active cases, 1,441 people have recovered and 28 people are in hospital, including seven in the intensive care unit. Twenty-four people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health

• 22 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 31 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,904 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 195,595.

Possible exposures

• Andrew Mynarski VC at 1111 Machray Avenue, in Winnipeg on September 28 and 29. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation and one cohort will self-monitor.

• Dufferin School at 545 Alexander Avenue, in Winnipeg on September 28 and 29. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation and one class will self-monitor.

• Mahihkan Bus Lines October 1 from Winnipeg northbound at 11 a.m.to Portage la Prairie, Dauphin, Swan River, Mafeking and The Pas.

• Tim Horton’s in Beausejour on September 28 from 2 to 7 p.m. and September 29 from 2 to 9 p.m. Risk to the public is considered low.

People who attended any of the above locations on the dates/times listed should self-monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if they develop and seek testing.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.