Axe-Wielding Man Threatens Police After Rolling His Vehicle: RCMP













A man who rolled his vehicle in Cross Lake, Manitoba last Sunday has been charged after RCMP say he threatened officers with an axe following the crash.

Police were called to the area of Jumping Point the afternoon of October 4 for a report of a collision. While en route, they were informed by two First Nation Safety Officers already on scene that the driver was outside of his vehicle carrying an axe and threatening them.

RCMP say the man was walking down the road with the weapon when they arrived, but refused commands and made further threats. A Taser was used to subdue him and he was taken into custody.

The 35-year-old man from Cross Lake faces charges of three counts of assault on a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police are also investigating whether impaired driving was a factor.