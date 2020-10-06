New CT Scanner in Use at Brandon Regional Health Centre













The Brandon Regional Health Centre now has a new computerized tomography (CT) scanner up and running.

The $2 million CT scanner replaced aging equipment and will provide for faster patient scans with sharper images and lower exposure to radiation.

The province says the new scanner, which began operation July 29, is expected to increase the number of scans able to be performed at the Brandon Regional Health Centre once staff are fully trained on the new equipment.

“Manitoba’s population is growing and aging, and our health system is modernizing to be responsive to the changing health-care needs of patients including efforts to provide services in communities throughout the province,” said Petr Kresta, chief operating officer of diagnostic services, Shared Health.

“This new CT scanner is a significant investment that will benefit the health of residents of western Manitoba for years to come.”

In 2019-20, the Brandon Regional Health Centre performed 13,745 scans.