Man, 19, Killed in Crash with Cattle Trailer on Highway 2

A 19-year-old man has died after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck hauling an empty cattle trailer in the Pembina Valley.

Manitoba RCMP responded just after 8 a.m. Monday to Provincial Road 2 North, between PR 41 West and PR 43 West. The collision occurred at the crest of a hill.

Police arrived to find an SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway on fire. The eastbound SUV had collided with the westbound pickup truck head-on, according to police.

The 19-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 33-year-old man driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were from the RM of Pembina and the only occupants of their vehicles.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision, but speed appears to be. It’s unclear if the deceased was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.