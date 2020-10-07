Three More COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba as 32 New Cases Reported











55 Shares

WINNIPEG — Three more people have died from COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Manitoba, bringing the number of deaths to 27.

The latest deaths are a female in her 90s from Winnipeg linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, a male in his 70s from Winnipeg and a male in his 60s from the Stonewall district in Interlake–Eastern health region linked to a communal living community. These cases were previously announced.

Manitoba reported 32 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,278.

Health officials say there are 803 active cases, 1,448 people have recovered and 25 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Twenty-seven people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 22 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,395 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 197,988.

Possible exposures

• École Charleswood School at 505 Oakdale Drive in Winnipeg on September 24 to 25 and September 28 to 30. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation and the impacted cohort is transitioning to remote learning.

• St John’s Ravenscourt at 400 South Drive in Winnipeg on September 30 and October 1, 2 and 6. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that a case was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation and one class will self-monitor.

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at the Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts in Winnipeg. The site is moving to restricted (orange) on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.