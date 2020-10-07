One in 3 Manitobans Cancelling Thanksgiving This Year: Survey











WINNIPEG — The COVID-19 global pandemic is changing the way some Manitobans will be celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

A new survey released Wednesday by Prairie Research Associates found one in three Manitobans plan on cancelling their normal Thanksgiving plans.

Researchers also found 51 percent plan on reducing the number of people they invite for dinner.

Only 19 percent of those surveyed plan on going ahead with their usual Thanksgiving plans — such as having small dinners or dinners without guests from their household.

Younger Manitobans, those outside Winnipeg likely to cancel

PRA Inc. also found Manitobans aged 18 to 29 and non-Winnipeggers are most likely to cancel their gatherings.

“The higher rate of cancelling Thanksgiving for those 18 to 29 is somewhat surprising, given that this age group has been in the news recently as one that is contracting COVID-19 at a rate faster than other age groups, indicating behaviours that may not align with best practices for reducing risk,” a news release said.

“Perhaps younger people are heeding the warnings, or perhaps some of the older age groups are simply telling them Thanksgiving is cancelled this year and continuing without them.”

Other findings

34% plan on cancelling Thanksgiving meals completely

13% plan on excluding people who may be vulnerable

10% plan on eating their meals outside

9% plan on having more dinners with smaller gatherings

PRA Inc. conducted the survey from October 2-5, 2020, using its Manitoba Panel. In total, 1,000 Manitobans completed the survey. No margin or error can be calculated because the sample is a non-probability sample.