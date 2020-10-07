Man in Hospital After Winnipeg’s Fifth Police-Involved Shooting This Year











6 Shares

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg say a man has been shot by officers responding to a call about a possible weapon.

Const. Rob Carver says the man was brought to hospital in unstable condition.

Carver says police received a call this afternoon about a man with a gun in a back lane in the city’s North End neighbourhood.

He says multiple officers arrived and, within a few minutes, they discharged their weapons and the man was hit.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has taken over the investigation.

It is the fifth shooting this year involving police, who recently faced criticism after officers shot and killed four people within a one-month span.