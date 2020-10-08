67 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 67 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 2,344.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said there are 863 active cases, 1,454 people have recovered and 25 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Twenty-seven people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health

• 3 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 57 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,736 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 200,710.

Possible exposures

• Seven Oaks Middle School at 800 Salter Street in Winnipeg on September 28 to 30. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or the infection was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise of the need for self-isolation and the impacted cohort is transitioning to remote learning.

• Earl Grey School at 340 Cockburn Street N. in Winnipeg on September 29 to 30 and October 7. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or the infection was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise of the need for self-isolation and the impacted cohort is transitioning to remote learning.

• Edge Lounge and Night Club, located inside the Frantz Motor Inn at 1000 Main St. in Steinbach, on October 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.

• Riding Mountain Village Canada Post Outlet in The No. 5 Store at 21 PTH 5 in Riding Mountain, on September 28 to October 2 and October 5 and 6 from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.