Man Injured in Portage la Prairie Shooting













Manitoba RCMP are investigating a shooting that injured a man Wednesday night in Portage la Prairie.

Officers were called to Saskatchewan Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 9 p.m., where they found the victim inside the front lobby of a building.

The 38-year-old Portage man was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in stable condition.

Witnesses reported seeing two males dressed in black running away from the area.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Portage la Prairie detachment at (204) 857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.