What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving Weekend

Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
For Monday, October 12…
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Civic offices
All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 12.
Liquor Marts
Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 12, excluding True North Square, which will be closed. Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 12.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Closed on Monday, October 12.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed
Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, October 12, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Recreation & Leisure
On Monday, October 12, the City’s recreation and leisure facilities, including indoor pools and fitness amenities, will be closed, with the exception of Pan Am Pool, Margaret Grant Pool, and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
Pan Am Pool — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & noon to 2 p.m.
Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, October 12. Online services, including downloadable eBooks, catalogue searching, and holds/renewals, are available anytime at Winnipeg.ca.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed to members of the public on Monday, October 12.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.
Golf courses
City golf courses will be open from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 12.