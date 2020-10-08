What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving Weekend













Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

For Monday, October 12…

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Civic offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 12.

Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 12, excluding True North Square, which will be closed. Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 12.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Closed on Monday, October 12.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, October 12, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Recreation & Leisure

On Monday, October 12, the City’s recreation and leisure facilities, including indoor pools and fitness amenities, will be closed, with the exception of Pan Am Pool, Margaret Grant Pool, and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

Pan Am Pool — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. & noon to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, October 12. Online services, including downloadable eBooks, catalogue searching, and holds/renewals, are available anytime at Winnipeg.ca.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed to members of the public on Monday, October 12.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.

Golf courses

City golf courses will be open from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 12.