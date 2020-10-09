Record-Setting 84 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba; 3 More Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 84 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 2,428. Three more people have died from the virus.

The latest deaths are a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s, both from Winnipeg and linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg linked to Heritage Lodge. These cases were previously announced.

Health officials say there are 933 active cases, 1,465 people have recovered and 25 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Thirty people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 12 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 64 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,196 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 203,905.

Additional testing capacity & more testing sites

• COVID-19 testing capacity is being expanded at 2735 Pembina Highway in Winnipeg on Saturday, October 10 to perform at least 240 additional tests a day.

• The opening of a new, drive-thru testing site at 1066 Nairn Avenue on October 13. The site will add immediate additional capacity in Winnipeg, performing up to 200 tests a day starting October 13 and increasing capacity to 400 tests a day starting October 15.

Testing for COVID-19 is available on Thanksgiving Monday at the community testing sites at:

• 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg;

• 1284 Main St. in Winnipeg;

• 2735 Pembina Hwy. in Winnipeg;

• 604 St. Mary’s Rd. in Winnipeg;

• the Van Horne location entrance off of Van Horne Avenue East in Brandon;

• 622 Superior Ave. in Selkirk;

• Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale;

• Pine Falls Health Complex at 37 Maple St. in Pine Falls;

• Southland Mall at R10-777 Norquay Dr. in Winkler;

• 365 Reimer Ave. in Steinbach; and

• Portage Avenue and Fifth Street SE in Portage la Prairie.

Possible exposures

• University of Winnipeg Collegiate at 515 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg on September 28 and 30, and October 5 and 7. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that the infection was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if they develop.

• Kleefeld School at 101 Friesen Avenue in Kleefeld on October 1 and 2. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that the infection was acquired in school. Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise the cohort to self-isolate and move to remote learning.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.