Six Arrested for Night Hunting in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Several people are facing charges after two separate night hunting incidents in Manitoba.

Manitoba Conservation and Climate say conservation officers intercepted a vehicle on September 18 in the Interlake after seeing a spotlight across fields on private land in the Harwill/Poplar Lakes area north of Hodgson.

Two males and one female were issued appearance notices for hunting at night with lights. A number of items were seized including a 2009 Ford F-150 truck, two rifles and ammunition, a 12-volt spotlight and other hunting equipment.

On September 19, conservation officers in the Interlake region noticed a vehicle shining a light onto a field on private land west of Broad Valley, south of Fisher Branch.

Six people were taken into custody after a gunshot was heard and officers closed in on the location. They found people loading a freshly killed white-tailed deer into the back of a pickup truck. The vehicle tried to get away but was surrounded and stopped.

The group was issued appearance notices for hunting at night with lights. Other charges are pending. Officers seized a 2017 Dodge 1500 truck, two rifles and ammunition, a spotlight and other hunting equipment, as well as a freshly killed white-tailed deer.

Anyone with information about illegal hunting activities is asked to call their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office or the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.