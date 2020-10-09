Manitoba Spending $7M on Province’s Trails











WINNIPEG — Manitoba trails are getting a $7 million injection from the province in partnership with Trails Manitoba.

The funding will support the creation, maintenance and enhancement of active transportation trails across the province and within Winnipeg.

“This investment by the province will allow us to leverage support for many trail projects throughout Manitoba,” said Erik Dickson, president, Trails Manitoba.

“It provides the financial stability to ensure our organization is sustainable and able to continue supporting the construction and maintenance of recreational trails while improving our province’s trail offerings and ensuring their long-term viability for future generations to enjoy.”

There are more than 1,700 kilometres of active transportation trails throughout the province. The government has created three funds that will be managed by Trails Manitoba and held in trust by The Winnipeg Foundation.

The $1-million Trails Manitoba Operating Endowment Fund will serve as ongoing operating funding for Trails Manitoba.

The $4-million Manitoba Trails Improvement Endowment Fund will support annual application-based grants to create new trails or improve existing ones.

The third fund, a $2-million Manitoba Trails Strategic Fund, is designed to support capital projects that advance recreational trail development in Winnipeg and will be distributed as matching grants.