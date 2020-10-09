Winnipeg Extending Temporary Patio Program











The City of Winnipeg is giving restaurant owners a hand by extending its temporary patio program through winter.

The program was originally launched in the spring as a way to safely welcome back patrons amid COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

“The immediate extension of outdoor patios to October 31 and the creation of a winter program is one more step the city has been able to take in order to create more flexible conditions for the hospitality industry,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a statement.

“With added restrictions due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is struggling right now and I am hopeful this winter patio program will help create more opportunities for business owners.”

New winter patio registrations will be accepted as of October 14, 2020 and will be in effect from November 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Requirements added for winter operation include permitted heating sources, size and material restrictions for tents or shelters, and requirements for snow removal.

The city says it will evaluate the program on an ongoing basis to ensure the approvals continue to align with public health orders.

Restaurants can apply online for the temporary patio program. Existing patio owners will have to re-apply for the extension.