97 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 2 Additional Deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 97 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 2,524. Two more people have also died.

The latest deaths are a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both from Winnipeg. These cases were previously announced.

Health officials say there are 1,017 active cases, 1,475 people have recovered and 24 people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Thirty-two people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 7 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 74 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,196 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 205,552.

Possible exposure

• École Secondaire Neelin High School in Brandon on October 2. Based on the public health investigation, there is no evidence the infection was acquired in school. Those identified as close contacts have been contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine).

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.