Tache Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

A 52-year-old man from the RM of Tache has died after his SUV veered into the ditch and collided with an embankment.

The single-vehicle crash happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. on Road 32 East near Provincial Road 501 in the RM of Tache.

Steinbach RCMP received a report that an SUV was in the east ditch of Road 32 East and that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious.

Local fire and emergency medical services personnel later pronounced the driver deceased on scene.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.