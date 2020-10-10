City Seeks Feedback on Winnipeg Transit Master Plan











Winnipeg residents are being invited to provide feedback on the future of Winnipeg Transit.

The city is seeking feedback on the third and final phase of Winnipeg Transit’s Master Plan.

Citizens can learn and engage about:

The types of rapid transit infrastructure that could be built

Plans for how the transit network will connect downtown

Details of how transit can be made more accessible for people of all ages and abilities

An online survey is open until Friday, November 6, 2020, where the public can share their thoughts on details in the draft blueprint for rapid transit in Winnipeg, and share their thoughts on steps to be taken in the short and long term to ensure a future with transit that is frequent, reliable, and accessible for all.

A live presentation and Q&A session will also be available via Zoom meetings on October 24 and October 28, in which the public can register through the city’s website.