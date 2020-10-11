Winnipeg Police Investigating Atlantic Avenue Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed early Sunday in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police were called to a residence just before 7:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Gerald Justin Hamelin, 42, of Winnipeg.

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).