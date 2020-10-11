54 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 54 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 2,578.

Health officials say there are 1,063 active cases, 1,483 people have recovered and 24 people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Thirty-two people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 40 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,969 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 208,703.

Possible exposures

• Bird’s Hill School at 3950 Raleigh Street in East St Paul on September 30, and October 1 and 2. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine).

• École Heritage Immersion at 433 Rue Sabourin in St-Pierre-Jolys on September 29 and 30. Based on the public health investigation, the infection is not believed to be acquired at school. Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine).

• North Memorial School at 410 Sixth Avenue N.E. in Portage la Prairie on September 28, 29 and 30 and October 1, 2 and 5. Based on the public health investigation, the infection is not believed to be acquired at school. Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine).

• Fit For Less (gym) at 1399 McPhillips Street in Winnipeg on October 2 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and October 3 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.