77 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday; 2 More Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 77 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 2,655. Two more people have died from the virus.

The latest deaths are a woman in her 100s from Winnipeg linked to the Parkview Place outbreak — a previously-announced case. The other is a man in his 40s from Winnipeg.

Health officials say there are 1,131 active cases, 1,490 people have recovered and 25 people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Thirty-four people have died

Monday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 9 cases in the Southern Health region

• 56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,871 tests were completed yesterday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 210,902.

Possible exposure

• Shaughnessy Park School at 1641 Manitoba Avenue in Winnipeg from September 29 to October 5. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine). The cohort is being advised to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.