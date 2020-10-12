Home » News » RCAF Marking Hercules Aircraft’s 60th Birthday with Flypast

RCAF Marking Hercules Aircraft’s 60th Birthday with Flypast

October 12, 2020 8:15 AM | News

CC-130 Hercules

A CC-130J Hercules aircraft from the Air Task Force – Forward takes off from the Fort McMurray airport as it provides airlift to emergency services personnel during a mission to provide assistance to the Province of Alberta during wildfires near Fort McMurray on May 9, 2016. (MCPL BRANDON O’CONNELL / 3 CDN DIV PA)

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating the 60th birthday of the “Mighty Hercules” with flyover activities.

Winnipeggers can look up to the sky on Tuesday as the H-model Hercules takes off from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 17 Wing Winnipeg.

To mark the milestone birthday there will be a flypast with the Hercules followed by F-18 fighter aircraft that the Hercules has the capability to refuel in-flight.

Weather permitting, the flight schedule will be as follows:

  • 10 a.m. — Flypast liftoff from 17 Wing Winnipeg
  • 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. — Flypast over city of Winnipeg
  • 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Search and Rescue aircraft conducts streamer drop at Beaudry Park
  • 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. — Search and Rescue aircraft drops SAR techs to Winnipeg Airport

