RCAF Marking Hercules Aircraft’s 60th Birthday with Flypast

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Air Force is celebrating the 60th birthday of the “Mighty Hercules” with flyover activities.

Winnipeggers can look up to the sky on Tuesday as the H-model Hercules takes off from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 17 Wing Winnipeg.

To mark the milestone birthday there will be a flypast with the Hercules followed by F-18 fighter aircraft that the Hercules has the capability to refuel in-flight.

Weather permitting, the flight schedule will be as follows:

10 a.m. — Flypast liftoff from 17 Wing Winnipeg

10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. — Flypast over city of Winnipeg

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Search and Rescue aircraft conducts streamer drop at Beaudry Park

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. — Search and Rescue aircraft drops SAR techs to Winnipeg Airport