Police Investigating Body Found in Red River Near Winnipeg Park











13 Shares

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in the Red River near Don Gerrie Park.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say the identity and age of the deceased are unknown at this time.

Members of the homicide unit and the forensic identification section are investigating.

Traffic in the area isn’t being impacted by the investigation.