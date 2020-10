7 Shares

A 14-year-old boy has died after the ATV he was riding rolled in the RM of Dufferin last Saturday.

Manitoba RCMP say the ATV was coming down a hill into a sandpit when it rolled just north of Stephenfield Provincial Park at around 1 p.m.

The teen, from the RM of Dufferin, was pronounced deceased on scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

RCMP are investigating.