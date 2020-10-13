Manitoba Removes PST from Preparation of Personal Income Tax











24 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can now save the provincial sales tax when they get their personal income tax returns prepared.

The province announced Tuesday it is eliminating the seven percent PST on such returns, effective immediately.

“We are keeping our Budget 2020 promise to remove the sales tax from the cost of getting help and advice to file income taxes,” Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a release.

“Our government wants to bring Manitobans some extra relief come tax time and let them keep more of their hard-earned money.”

The move is expected to save Manitobans nearly $5.5 million per year.