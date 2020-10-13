Matlock Man Killed in Rollover in RM of St. Andrews













A 20-year-old man from Matlock, Manitoba was pronounced deceased Monday after his vehicle rolled into a ditch on Netley Road.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to RCMP at around 2:15 a.m. when a passerby came across the vehicle.

Police responded to the scene approximately two kilometres west of Highway 8, in the RM of St. Andrews.

Officers believe the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

Police say the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.