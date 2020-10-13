Teen Charged with Pointing, Firing Gun in Portage la Prairie











A 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie has been charged after a series of firearm-related incidents on Monday.

Manitoba RCMP say they received a report of a male with a gun in the area of Lorne Avenue West and 8th Street NW in Portage la Prairie at around 9 p.m.

According to police, several people reported a suspect had pointed a gun at them and was waking throughout the area. Gunshots were also reported and one vehicle with people inside was shot at and struck. Nobody was injured.

At around 9:30 p.m., RCMP arrested the suspect matching his description. Police also located a firearm nearby.

The teen faces numerous firearms charges and remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.