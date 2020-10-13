Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Red River, Homicide Unit Investigating













Winnipeg police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Red River near Don Gerrie Park on Monday.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street just after 8 a.m.

Police say the deceased has been identified as Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed, 29, of Winnipeg. The death is being treated as a homicide.

The homicide unit is asking the public for information on Ahmed’s recent whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).