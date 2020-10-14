Christmas Cheer Board Changing How It Operates Amid COVID-19











2 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Christmas Cheer Board will operate vastly different this holiday season as the charity navigates COVID-19.

For the 2020 season, the volunteer-run organization has made the decision to distribute food vouchers instead of hampers and gifts.

“The decision to move away from building hampers this year was not an easy one,” says Kai Madsen, executive director of the Christmas Cheer Board.

“But with physical distancing concerns, as well as the risk to several thousand volunteers that help put all this together, we felt that food vouchers would get much-needed support into the hands of people who need us while reducing potential COVID-19 transmission risks.”

The sponsored Feed-A-Family hamper program will continue this year. The program assigns community groups, businesses, churches as well as individuals with a hamper family.

Further information on the food vouchers will be released to hamper applicants as the program begins to open for the holidays. Phone lines for hamper applications will go live on Thursday, November 12 and remain open until Sunday, December 13.

“This year has been a challenge for so many. We recognize things may not be the same for our supporters as they have been in the past and want people to know that we are still here and we will continue to help those who need us.”

Financial donations can be made by visiting the Christmas Cheer Board website.