146 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 2 More Deaths













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported an all-time high of 146 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 2,925.

Two more deaths were also announced — the 36th and 37th — a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s both from Winnipeg. These were previously announced cases.

Health officials say there are 1,374 active cases, 1,514 people have recovered and 27 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Thirty-seven people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 4 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 17 cases in the Southern Health region

• 114 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,200 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 215,861.

Possible exposures

• Mitchell Middle School at 203 Third St. in Mitchell on Oct. 7 to 9. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.

• Margaret Park School at 385 Cork Ave. in Winnipeg on Oct. 5 and 7. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

• Acadia Junior High at 175 Killarney Ave. in Winnipeg on Oct. 5 and 6. Based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low. The infection was not believed to be acquired at school. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

• WestJet flight WS204 on Oct. 2, Edmonton to Winnipeg, rows one to five.

Individuals in the affected seats on this flight are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on this flight, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.