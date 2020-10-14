Four Arrested After Assault, Robberies in Winnipeg













WINNIPEG — Four people are in police custody after three incidents where people were assaulted and robbed.

The first incident occurred Tuesday when two women were robbed by a large group at knifepoint. The victims weren’t injured.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue for a report of a man that had been stabbed by a large group. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

While in the area, officers located another woman victim who was robbed at knifepoint by a large group. The victim sustained no injuries.

With the help if Air 1 and the K9 unit, officers arrested four suspects in the area.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).