Manitoba RCMP Piloting Online Crime Reporting for Non-Emergency Incidents













Manitoba RCMP have launched a trial run of online crime reporting for non-emergency incidents in several communities.

Beginning today, those living in communities policed by Selkirk, Red River North, and Grand Marais RCMP detachments will be able to report certain non-emergency incidents online.

The following crimes will be accepted as online reports:

• Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

• Theft of a bicycle under $5,000

• Theft under $5,000

• Theft from a vehicle under $5,000

• Lost property

“The Manitoba RCMP is constantly looking for different ways to make it easier for individuals to report crime,” said Superintendent Joanne Keeping, East District Commander for the Manitoba RCMP.

“With the new Online Crime Reporting system, it is our hope that we are making the reporting of crime a simpler process.”

The following communities and surrounding areas will be able to access the new online tool:

• Balsam Harbour

• Beaconia

• Bélair

• Birds Hill

• Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

• Clandeboye

• East Selkirk

• Gonor

• Grand Beach

• Grand Marais

• Halcyon Cove

• Kirkness

• Libau

• Little Britain

• Lockport

• Middlechurch

• Narol

• Netley

• Petersfield

• RM of Alexander

• RM of East St Paul

• RM of St. Andrews

• RM of St. Clements

• RM of West St Paul

• Selkirk

• Thalberg

• Whitesand Estates

The program may be expanded to other communities across Manitoba following the results of the trial.