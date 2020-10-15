Break and Enter Suspect Gets Stuck in Tunnel, Rescued by RCMP











A break and enter suspect became stuck in a tunnel while trying to evade RCMP in Portage la Prairie on October 11, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP had to play the role of rescuer last weekend after a break and enter suspect became stuck in a tunnel while evading arrest.

Portage la Prairie RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter at a home on Westco Drive on October 11, where they say the suspect was also threatening the occupants.

The homeowner was able to get the man to leave and he took off west through a field.

Officers were led to another home on Baker Avenue while searching for the 25-year-old suspect. Police discovered he had entered a tunnel under the house and was stuck. While responding, the suspect reported he had a weapon and additional police resources were called in. It was later determined that he wasn’t armed.

Officers located a sump pit outside the residence where there was access to the tunnel under the house. The suspect’s legs were visible from inside the put, and police were able to extricate him.

The man was taken into custody and is facing charges of break and enter, uttering threats and resisting arrest. He is also facing an assault charge from a previous incident earlier that same day.