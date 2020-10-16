75 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 75 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 3,173.

Health officials say there are 1,582 active cases, 1,553 people have recovered and 25 people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Thirty-eight people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 63 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,174 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 220,052.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.