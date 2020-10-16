Manitoba Partners with Red Cross on Contact Tracing, More Testing Sites Opening











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has partnered with the Canadian Red Cross to increase contact tracing efforts once someone tests positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the organization’s support comes at a critical time as case counts increase and a greater volume of associated close contacts need to be identified.

Aside from the Red Cross, contact tracing is carried out by regional public health staff, the Public Health COVID-19 Contact Centre, and other partners. They also support case investigation and daily follow-up of cases and contacts during their self-isolation. Statistics Canada, through an agreement with the federal government, will also be providing contact tracing services to Manitoba.

New testing site for Brandon, other regions

A new drive-up site for COVID-19 testing will open Saturday at the Keystone Centre, 1175-18th Street in Brandon, and additional contact tracing capacity is being activated.

The new Keystone Centre testing site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and weekends, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The site will add immediate additional capacity in Brandon, performing up to 120 tests per day once fully established.

Additional drive-through and drive-up sites will open in Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Arborg in the coming days and weeks. Details about locations in these communities will be provided as sites prepare to open.

Manitoba announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.