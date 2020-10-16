Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions for Winnipeg Region











WINNIPEG — Manitoba is enacting tougher measures within the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region to curb the spread of COVID-19 after three straight days of record-breaking triple digital case numbers.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced Friday several new measures will take effect on Monday, October 19, including:

Reduced indoor/outdoor gathering sizes to five people from 10 Beverage rooms, entertainment facilities, casinos and bingo halls will be closed Restaurants will be reduced to 50 percent capacity with a reduction in group/table sizes from 10 to five Spectators at after-school activities and sporting events reduced to 25 percent capacity. The province strongly encourages only one parent attend events, games or practices. Reducing capacity at retail businesses to 50 percent, including lowering gathering sizes from 10 to five in food courts and common areas Museums, galleries and libraries reduced to 50 percent capacity and requiring sites to collect contact information for all attendees Requiring gyms and fitness centres to collect contact information for all attendees. People going to gyms or fitness centres must wear a mask unless they are participating in physical activity.



Roussin said the measures, which will be enforcible by fines, will remain in place for two weeks and then be reviewed.

Faith-based gatherings are not impacted by the new restrictions and remain at 30 percent of their facility’s capacity.

Winnipeg and surrounding areas remain under code orange (restricted) on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region includes the City of Winnipeg and the following rural municipalities in other health regions:

Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority: City of Selkirk, Town of Stonewall, Town of Teulon, RM of Rockwood, RM of Springfield, RM of St. Andrews, RM of St. Clements (including Birds Hill Provincial Park), RM of West St. Paul, RM of East St. Paul and the Village of Dunnottar.

Southern Health – Santé Sud -Rural Municipality (RM) of Cartier, RM of Headingley, RM of Macdonald, RM of Ritchot, RM of St. François Xavier, RM of Taché and the Town of Niverville.

The current measures requiring mandatory mask use in indoor public places, reducing liquor service hours and noise restrictions at licensed facilities continue to be in force in the region.

Watch Friday’s media briefing: