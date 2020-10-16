Selkirk’s ‘Holiday Alley’ Shifts to Drive-Thru Santa Parade











The spirit of the holiday season will look a little different in Selkirk this year.

In order to keep families and their cohorts safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Holiday Alley is shifting to a drive-thru parade of lights event in partnership with the Selkirk Biz.

The parade, set for Friday, December 4, will see floats remain stationary in Selkirk Park and along Holiday Alley (Manitoba Avenue) allowing families to safely drive by while enjoying the classic Santa Parade favourites, including Santa.

Holiday Alley co-founder Shirley Muir says they will also broadcast the festivities online this year, allowing those outside of Selkirk to take in the fun.

#HolidayAlley’s elves can’t wait to announce all the new, fun, safe, and exciting activities that will bring back the community spirit we all need so much right now! ???????? December 4 + 5, 2020 https://t.co/c2eF8lwByA pic.twitter.com/dYQM9ByWpG — Holiday Alley (@HolidayAlley) October 5, 2020

“Many of us have grown up watching the Macy’s or Winnipeg Santa Parades on TV years ago. So, we’re going to renew the broadcast tradition with the magic of Facebook and YouTube and bring new traditions to Selkirk,” says Muir.

The “Holiday Alley TV” broadcast will feature parade floats, live local music, interviews on the parade route, pre-recorded holiday messages, and a Holiday Quiz night on the second night, December 5.

During normal circumstances, the annual festival would typically attract up to 4,000 attendees.

The drive-thru parade will be sending families off with a facemask, take-home art kits, and a chance to get their photo taken with Santa, while attendees stay in their vehicles and Santa remains safely outside.

Plans are also underway to get holiday revellers without vehicles alternative transportation options to enjoy the drive-thru parade.

For a complete schedule of events, visit HolidayAlley.ca.