85 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 85 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 3,258.

Health officials say there are 1,648 active cases, 1,572 people have recovered and 28 people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Thirty-eight people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

• 4 cases in the Northern health region;

• 4 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

• 5 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

• 68 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,683 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 222,735.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.