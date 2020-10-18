44 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 2 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 44 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 3,302.

Two additional deaths were also announced — a man in his 70s and a woman in her 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region. These cases were previously announced.

Health officials say there are 1,675 active cases, 1,587 people have recovered and 29 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Forty people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 9 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 cases in the Southern Health region

• 25 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,479 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 225,214.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.