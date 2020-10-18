Portions of Stafford, Garry Streets Temporarily Closing











WINNIPEG — Two busy streets are temporarily closing today for construction work.

Stafford Street from Grant Avenue to Taylor Avenue will be temporarily closed from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 for sewer work.

Southbound Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue is temporarily closed as of 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. tonight for crane work.

Motorists must use alternate routes while these road closures are in place.

Transit re-route and schedule information can be found at winnipegtransit.com or contacting 311.