Home » News » Portions of Stafford, Garry Streets Temporarily Closing

Portions of Stafford, Garry Streets Temporarily Closing

October 18, 2020 8:15 AM | News

  • 3
    Shares

Winnipeg Construction

(CITY OF WINNIPEG / FILE)

WINNIPEG — Two busy streets are temporarily closing today for construction work.

  • Stafford Street from Grant Avenue to Taylor Avenue will be temporarily closed from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 for sewer work.
  • Southbound Garry Street from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue is temporarily closed as of 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. tonight for crane work.

Motorists must use alternate routes while these road closures are in place.

Transit re-route and schedule information can be found at winnipegtransit.com or contacting 311.


  • 3
    Shares
Tags: City of Winnipeg | Construction | Traffic

TRENDING VIDEOS