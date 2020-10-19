80 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; 2 Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 80 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 3,382.

Two additional deaths were also announced — a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the Heritage Lodge outbreak. These cases were previously announced.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,743 active cases, 1,597 people have recovered and 28 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Forty-two people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 5 cases in the Northern health region

• 6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 14 cases in the Southern Health region

• 51 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,677 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 226,594.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.