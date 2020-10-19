Appointment-Based COVID-19 Testing System for Winnipeg











13 Shares

WINNIPEG — A new, appointment-based scheduling system for COVID-19 testing in Winnipeg will go online Tuesday morning.

The province says beginning at 6 a.m. tomorrow, people living in Winnipeg can call 1-855-268-4318 or visit Manitoba.ca to book an appointment.

Only individuals with symptoms are being asked to get tested. Appointments are expected to take about five minutes for adults and about 10 minutes for children. People are asked to arrive about 10 minutes early for their appointment to allow time to check-in and to bring their health card or government-issued identification.

Appointments will be accepted at a handful of testing sites to start, including at 604 St. Mary’s Road, 2735 Pembina Highway and 1181 Portage Avenue. Drive-thru testing sites at 1284 Main Street and 1066 Nairn Avenue and the site at Thunderbird House at 715 Main Street will remain first-come, first-served sites at this time.

Online results for positive tests

Manitobans will be able to access positive test results online beginning later this week in Shared Health’s online self-serve portal. Until now, only those who tested negative could find their results online and positive notifications were given by phone.

Public health officials will continue to contact individuals who test positive to begin contact tracing. However, the information in the portal will provide immediate guidance to positive cases about their requirement to isolate while they wait to be contacted. Public health officials aim to connect with positive cases within the first 24 to 48 hours after a positive test result is received.

Manitoba announced 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as plans to offer testing at some doctors’ offices.