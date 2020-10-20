Winnipeg Redesigns Homepage, 311 Self-Service Websites













WINNIPEG — Visitors to the City of Winnipeg’s website are in for a refreshed browsing experience following a redesign of the city’s homepage.

The city launched the new look on Tuesday, along with a redesigned 311 self-service website, both aimed at improving the customer experience.

“We know that our website is the first place many residents and visitors go for information on their municipal government, so it’s important that it offers a positive experience,” said Felicia Wiltshire, the city’s director of customer service and communications.

“We looked closely at how visitors interact with both the homepage and 311 self-service website to create a new, streamlined design that’s more widely accessible with the most in demand information up front.”

The new 311 self-service website includes 14 self-service request forms, available in French and English. Residents can also now submit and track 311 service requests directly from the homepage.

Both redesigns are being touted as mobile-friendly and accessible. The new 311 self-service website replaces the 311 mobile app, which is no longer available as of today.

In 2019, there were 19.7 million visits to City of Winnipeg webpages, with more than 687,000 of those visits going to the winnipeg.ca homepage, and more than 697,000 visits to the Winnipeg Transit homepage. The top call request for 311 continues to be for information on bus schedules.