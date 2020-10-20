110 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 110 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 3,491.

Health officials say there are 1,746 active cases, 1,703 people have recovered and 32 people are in hospital, including six in the intensive care unit. Forty-two people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 11 cases in the Northern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 88 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,149 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 228,713.

Outbreaks at personal care homes

Outbreaks have been declared at Golden West Centennial Lodge, Misericordia Place and Middlechurch Home in Winnipeg. All three facilities have been elevated to red on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

The province added an outbreak has also been declared at Bird’s Hill School in the River East Transcona School Division. The school has been elevated to orange on the province’s Pandemic Response System.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.