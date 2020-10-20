Two Charged After Armed Man Spotted by Police Helicopter













WINNIPEG — Two men from Calgary have been charged after one of them was spotted getting out of a vehicle with a gun.

Air 1 was on duty Sunday morning when officers noticed a Jeep travelling at a high rate of speed north on Osborne Street from Broadway.

The police helicopter tracked the vehicle to a home in the West End, where one man got out appearing to be holding a rifle. The suspect then entered a Volvo sedan parked nearby, which sped off.

Police on the ground found the Volvo in the 1200 block of Logan Avenue, where the passenger fled on foot before the car took off again. He was arrested after a brief chase.

Air 1 tracked the vehicle to Worth Street at Logan Avenue, where the driver lost control. Both he and the second passenger fled on foot. Police on the ground were directed to the location of the suspect, where officers also seized a 5.56 mm assault-style rifle during the arrest.

Matiwos Eyasu Gherezghair, 26, and Efren Gezehey, 23, have been charged with several weapons offences. They remain in custody.