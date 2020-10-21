135 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; One Additional Death











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 135 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 3,626.

One additional death has been reported in a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place in Winnipeg. The case was previously announced.

Health officials say there are 1,774 active cases, 1,809 people have recovered. Updated hospitalization information wasn’t immediately available due to a technical issue. Forty-three people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 4 cases in the Northern health region

• 12 cases in the Southern Health

• 102 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,861 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 230,641.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.