Police Investigating Ellice Avenue Homicide













Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was reported injured in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and found the victim deceased.

The man’s name hasn’t been released and no arrests have been made.

The death is the city’s 35th homicide of 2020.

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).