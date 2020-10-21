Manitoba Increases Fines for Those Who Flout COVID-19 Restrictions











WINNIPEG — Tougher fines are being levied by the Manitoba government for individuals and corporations who disregard COVID-19 health restrictions.

Starting today, new fines for individuals will increase from $486 to $1,296 — the second-highest such fine level in Canada. For corporations, the fine jumps from $2,542 to $5,000.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our province is concerning, which is why our government is taking further action to protect Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Along with stronger public health orders, these new and substantially higher fines are an additional tool to help keep Manitobans safe.”

The province says the following agencies have the power to enforce public health measures: RCMP and other police agencies, the Health Protection Unit, Manitoba Conservation and Climate, Workplace Safety and Health, and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority.

The government is also working to amend existing provincial regulations to enable municipal bylaw enforcement officers to enforce public health and emergency orders. Pallister expects an additional 130 people will then have the powers to hand out fines.

As of October 12, 134 tickets for failing to comply with Manitoba’s public health and emergency orders had been issued.