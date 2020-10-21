Carberry Teen Loses Control of Speeding Vehicle East of Brandon: RCMP











A 17-year-old Carberry boy has been handed a hefty fine after being clocked driving 167 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Brandon.

RCMP patrolling the highway caught the teen at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday heading eastbound near Highway 5.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, when the driver attempted to turn right onto Highway 5. He lost control and crossed the highway into the east side ditch, then went up and over a south service road, landing in the south ditch on top of a utility box.

The driver had minor injuries and was medically cleared at the scene. His two male youth passengers weren’t injured.

Police issued him a $927 speeding ticket and a serious offence notice, suspending his licence pending a meeting with Manitoba Public Insurance.

His mother came and picked him up from the scene.

RCMP say when an officer activates a police vehicle’s emergency lights, drivers are required to immediately signal to the right and pull over to the side of the road.