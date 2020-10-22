147 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba; Four Additional Deaths











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 147 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 3,773.

Four additional deaths were announced, including a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region. Both deaths are linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place. A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and a man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region have also died.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 1,806 active cases, 1,920 people have recovered, 42 people are in the hospital, including eight in the intensive care unit. Forty-seven people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 7 cases in Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 10 cases in the Northern health region

• 33 cases in the Southern Health region

• 87 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,220 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 233,222.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.