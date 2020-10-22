COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Victoria General Hospital











WINNIPEG — A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Victoria General Hospital after two positive cases were identified.

The hospital says the outbreak has been declared on unit 5N involving two patients, linked to the 5N and 5S family medicine units.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors,” the hospital said in a statement on its website.

“Anyone potentially exposed is being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at VGH is the second outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital. Earlier this week, St. Boniface Hospital declared an outbreak in the E5 and E6 patient care units.